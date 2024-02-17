JOE and JILL BIDEN to host WILLIAM RUTO in the WHITE HOUSE in May - This is what they will discuss

White House
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Peirre said in a statement that Ruto is set
for a State Visit to the United States on May 23, 2024.
"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will
host President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of the Republic of Kenya
for a State Visit to the United States on May 23, 2024."
He said the meeting is set to commemorate the 60th
anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations, symbolising a robust partnership
that has significantly impacted the citizens of both nations.
According to the Press Secretary, the visit which will
strengthen Kenya and the US's shared commitment to advancing peace and security
will also expand economic ties and show unity in the defense of democratic
values.
During the State visit, the two Heads of State will discuss
ways of bolstering cooperation in areas including people-to-people ties, trade
and investment, technological innovation, climate and clean energy, health, and
security.
