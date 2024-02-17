JOE and JILL BIDEN to host WILLIAM RUTO in the WHITE HOUSE in May - This is what they will discuss





Saturday, February 17, 2024 - The White House has announced that United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, Mama Rachael Ruto, in May 2024.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Peirre said in a statement that Ruto is set for a State Visit to the United States on May 23, 2024.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of the Republic of Kenya for a State Visit to the United States on May 23, 2024."

He said the meeting is set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations, symbolising a robust partnership that has significantly impacted the citizens of both nations.

According to the Press Secretary, the visit which will strengthen Kenya and the US's shared commitment to advancing peace and security will also expand economic ties and show unity in the defense of democratic values.

During the State visit, the two Heads of State will discuss ways of bolstering cooperation in areas including people-to-people ties, trade and investment, technological innovation, climate and clean energy, health, and security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST