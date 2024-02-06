This is what RUTO has gone to do in TOKYO, JAPAN – He is emulating late MWAI KIBAKI

State House
spokesman, Hussein Mohamed, revealed that during his visit to Japan, Ruto will
engage in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Kushida, with a focus on economic
cooperation in key sectors such as health, ICT, infrastructure, energy, and
financial services.
"Consequently, several
Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed, covering defence cooperation,
public-private partnerships on road construction, and the KEMRI Laboratory
Expansion Project," he stated.
"President Ruto and Prime
Minister Kushida will also address multilateral issues of mutual interest,
including the reform of the United Nations Security Council and climate
change."
Ruto is also scheduled to meet
the Japan-Africa Parliamentary Association to advocate for Japanese investments
in Kenya, address a Kenya-Japan business forum, and hold meetings with the
leadership of prominent Japanese companies.
