This is what RUTO has gone to do in TOKYO, JAPAN – He is emulating late MWAI KIBAKI





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - President William Ruto left the country on Monday night for Japan, where he will engage in several bilateral meetings with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kushida.

State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed, revealed that during his visit to Japan, Ruto will engage in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Kushida, with a focus on economic cooperation in key sectors such as health, ICT, infrastructure, energy, and financial services.

"Consequently, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed, covering defence cooperation, public-private partnerships on road construction, and the KEMRI Laboratory Expansion Project," he stated.

"President Ruto and Prime Minister Kushida will also address multilateral issues of mutual interest, including the reform of the United Nations Security Council and climate change."

Ruto is also scheduled to meet the Japan-Africa Parliamentary Association to advocate for Japanese investments in Kenya, address a Kenya-Japan business forum, and hold meetings with the leadership of prominent Japanese companies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST