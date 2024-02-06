Shame on GIDEON as Ex-President DANIEL MOI’s grandson begs for help to raise a mere Sh2.5 million for surgery – Has the once powerful family gone broke?



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s family could be going broke. This is after it was unable to raise a mere Sh2.5 million for a simple surgery for one of Moi’s grandsons.

Moi’s grandson has since appealed to Kenyans to help him raise the Ksh2.5 million required for his medical surgery.

The appeal which was lodged by his mother Faith Milkah Moi, a widow to the late Jonathan Toroitich Moi, indicated that the boy was diagnosed with a cyst on his left upper jaw two years ago necessitating an operation.

However, according to the mother, the family has been unable to raise funds for the surgery which was due on January 4 this year.

“The surgery was scheduled for 4th January 2024 but due to financial constraints, it was rescheduled to enable the family to raise the funds,” Mrs. Moi stated on Monday through her lawyer Wahome Thuku after a court session where she is contesting division of the family's estate.

Faith Moi moved to court after feeling aggrieved over the division of the family's estate which she states has rendered her unable to cater for her son's surgery.

In a statement shared by Thuku, her lawyer, Faith revealed that she had resorted to creating a Paybill account to help her raise the funds.

“The cost of his medical bill is Ksh 2.5 million. We kindly request for your prayers, emotional support and financial contribution towards this funds drive,” Faith requested.

Mrs. Moi, who is an acclaimed Safari Rally driver, is now requesting the court to issue orders that will have the lawyer release the funds to cater for the surgery.

