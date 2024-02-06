Shame on GIDEON as Ex-President DANIEL MOI’s grandson begs for help to raise a mere Sh2.5 million for surgery – Has the once powerful family gone broke?

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s family could be going broke. This is after it was unable to raise a mere Sh2.5 million for a simple surgery for one of Moi’s grandsons.
Moi’s grandson has since
appealed to Kenyans to help him raise the Ksh2.5 million required for his medical
surgery.
The appeal which was lodged by
his mother Faith Milkah Moi, a widow to the late Jonathan Toroitich Moi,
indicated that the boy was diagnosed with a cyst on his left upper jaw two
years ago necessitating an operation.
However, according to the
mother, the family has been unable to raise funds for the surgery which was due
on January 4 this year.
“The surgery was scheduled for
4th January 2024 but due to financial constraints, it was rescheduled to enable
the family to raise the funds,” Mrs. Moi stated on Monday through her lawyer
Wahome Thuku after a court session where she is contesting division of the
family's estate.
Faith Moi moved to court after
feeling aggrieved over the division of the family's estate which she states has
rendered her unable to cater for her son's surgery.
In a statement shared by Thuku,
her lawyer, Faith revealed that she had resorted to creating a Paybill account
to help her raise the funds.
“The cost of his medical bill is
Ksh 2.5 million. We kindly request for your prayers, emotional support and
financial contribution towards this funds drive,” Faith requested.
Mrs. Moi, who is an acclaimed
Safari Rally driver, is now requesting the court to issue orders that will have
the lawyer release the funds to cater for the surgery.
