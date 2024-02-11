This is PUTIN‘s message to Kenya after the US said RUTO has been giving military aid to UKRAINE

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has sent a message to Kenyans after United States Secretary of Defence Lyold Austin said Kenya is among 50 countries that have been giving military aid to Ukraine.
Austin
spoke this week during a meeting with Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at
the Pentagon, US Department of Defence Headquarters.
Speaking
on Saturday, following the remarks, Russia's ambassador to Kenya Dmitry
Maksimychev stated his country will continue having a cordial relationship with
Kenya despite the US claims.
“Our
trade grows steadily as I understand according to the Kenyan statistics, the
trade volume between Russia and Kenya has reached $500 million (Ksh81
billion),” Maksimychev stated.
He
added that Vladimir Putin’s government was doing everything possible to
increase trade volumes between Kenya and Russia.
“Russia
is ready to cooperate with Kenya in every field that is of interest to the
Kenyans themselves,” Maksimychev promised.
