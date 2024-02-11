This is PUTIN‘s message to Kenya after the US said RUTO has been giving military aid to UKRAINE



Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has sent a message to Kenyans after United States Secretary of Defence Lyold Austin said Kenya is among 50 countries that have been giving military aid to Ukraine.

Austin spoke this week during a meeting with Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at the Pentagon, US Department of Defence Headquarters.

Speaking on Saturday, following the remarks, Russia's ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev stated his country will continue having a cordial relationship with Kenya despite the US claims.

“Our trade grows steadily as I understand according to the Kenyan statistics, the trade volume between Russia and Kenya has reached $500 million (Ksh81 billion),” Maksimychev stated.

He added that Vladimir Putin’s government was doing everything possible to increase trade volumes between Kenya and Russia.

“Russia is ready to cooperate with Kenya in every field that is of interest to the Kenyans themselves,” Maksimychev promised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.