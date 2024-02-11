SHOCK as it emerges that the illicit brew that killed 17 people in Kirinyaga was stolen from police station by rogue cops and sold to a trader at Ksh 20,000.

According to a police
officer who sought anonymity, 4 police officers at Kiamaciri police station
stole the killer brew from the store and sold it to a trader at Ksh 20,000.
Each police officer
pocketed Ksh 5,000.
“Our four
police officers on Sunday night sold exhibits to the owner of the California
bar at Ksh. 20,000 where each officer pocketed Ksh. 5000 each. Please don't
quote me as nobody can confirm as all senior police officers have been transferred,”
the police officer told the press.
The illicit
brew was consumed at California bar in Kangai village.
6 people died
on the spot while the rest succumbed while undergoing treatment.
Those who
consumed the liquor suddenly developed complications such as loss of sight.
Peter Waweru,
a local resident, is among those who lost their loved ones
“I am mourning death of my only son Francis Muiruri, who died after consuming the deadly brew.
"He was a diploma holder in a local university,” he said.
Kirinyaga Senator
James Murango has called for the transfer and prosecution of the four officers
who stole the illicit liquor from the store and sold it to a local trader.
“ I have
been informed that some Kiamaciri police officers are bar owners, how can they
help our people when they are trading with the suspect?,” posed Murango.
Murango said he will not relent until all
police officers from Kiamaciri and Kangai police stations are transferred.
