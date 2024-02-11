SHOCK as it emerges that the illicit brew that killed 17 people in Kirinyaga was stolen from police station by rogue cops and sold to a trader at Ksh 20,000.





Sunday, February 11, 2024 - It is now emerging that the illicit brew that has so far claimed 17 lives in Kirinyaga County had been stored at a local police station as an exhibit before it was stolen by rogue police officers and sold to a trader.

According to a police officer who sought anonymity, 4 police officers at Kiamaciri police station stole the killer brew from the store and sold it to a trader at Ksh 20,000.

Each police officer pocketed Ksh 5,000.

“Our four police officers on Sunday night sold exhibits to the owner of the California bar at Ksh. 20,000 where each officer pocketed Ksh. 5000 each. Please don't quote me as nobody can confirm as all senior police officers have been transferred,” the police officer told the press.

The illicit brew was consumed at California bar in Kangai village.

6 people died on the spot while the rest succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Those who consumed the liquor suddenly developed complications such as loss of sight.

Peter Waweru, a local resident, is among those who lost their loved ones

“I am mourning death of my only son Francis Muiruri, who died after consuming the deadly brew.

"He was a diploma holder in a local university,” he said.

Kirinyaga Senator James Murango has called for the transfer and prosecution of the four officers who stole the illicit liquor from the store and sold it to a local trader.

“ I have been informed that some Kiamaciri police officers are bar owners, how can they help our people when they are trading with the suspect?,” posed Murango.

Murango said he will not relent until all police officers from Kiamaciri and Kangai police stations are transferred.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.