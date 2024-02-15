This is the man whom RAILA ODINGA will be reporting to if he he becomes AU chairperson



Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed his interest in becoming African Union Chairperson, following the retirement of Mousa Faki.

The AU chairperson is the topmost official of the continental bloc as he/she acts as the Chief Executive Officer, legal representative of the AU, and the Commission’s Chief Accounting Officer.

The Chairperson of the Commission is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once.

In case Raila Odinga wins the seat in 2025, his offices will be based in Addis Ababa and he will be reporting to the current AU Chairman Azali Assoumani.

Assoumani is a Comorian politician and military officer who has served as President of the Comoros from 2002 to 2006 and again since 2016, except for a brief period in 2019.

He became head of state after staging a coup d'état in 1999 and was elected president in 2002, 2016, 2019, and 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST