RAILA ODINGA doesn’t need RUTO’s support to become AU chairperson – ODM says BABA has more connections than the President





Thursday, February 15, 2024

- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga does not need President William Ruto’s support to become the African Union Chairperson.

Appearing in an interview on one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Migori County Senator, Eddy Oketch, said that Odinga does not need support from Ruto’s government, owing to his firm global networks that may catapult him to the position.

Oketch argued that Odinga yields a bigger diplomatic and political respect than President William Ruto and hence does not need his support to win the position.

"If you look at the way AU selects their chairperson, there is no structure whatsoever that needs endorsement or mercy by a president," Oketch argued.

"Raila has massive connections and respect across the globe.

"I can argue that today if you were to compare Raila Odinga and President Ruto in terms of respect Raila goes way above Ruto," Oketch added.

Raila has already said he is interested in the position ahead of the retirement of Mousa Faki in 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST