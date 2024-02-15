RAILA ODINGA doesn’t need RUTO’s support to become AU chairperson – ODM says BABA has more connections than the President

Appearing in an interview on one
of the local TV stations on Thursday, Migori County Senator, Eddy Oketch, said
that Odinga does not need support from Ruto’s government, owing to his firm
global networks that may catapult him to the position.
Oketch argued that Odinga yields
a bigger diplomatic and political respect than President William Ruto and hence
does not need his support to win the position.
"If you look at the way AU
selects their chairperson, there is no structure whatsoever that needs
endorsement or mercy by a president," Oketch argued.
"Raila has massive connections and respect across the globe.
"I can argue that today if you were to
compare Raila Odinga and President Ruto in terms of respect Raila goes way
above Ruto," Oketch added.
Raila has already said he is
interested in the position ahead of the retirement of Mousa Faki in 2025.
