This is how DCI sleuths re-arrested murderer KEVIN KANG'ETHE in KAJIADO – It was like a JAMES BOND movie

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested murder suspect, Kevin Kang'ethe, who escaped from Muthaiga Police Station a week ago.

The 11 highly trained officers based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road arrested the suspect in Embulbul in Ngong on Tuesday evening as he sought refuge at one of his relatives’ homes.

“The officers who laid an ambush at Ngong township Map BJ 331448 about 3km west of the station (cmm) managed to arrest one Kevin Kinyanjui Kangethe who had escaped from Muthaiga Police Station on 7/2/2024,” read the police report in part.

Kangethe escaped from Muthaiga police station on February 7 sparking concern across the globe.

Reports indicated that Kangethe walked out of the Muthaiga Police Station after requesting to meet his lawyer.

Kangethe, 40, had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu on October 31, 2023, in Boston, United States.

He is currently detained at Industrial Area Prison.

The Kenyan DAILY POST