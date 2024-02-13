How police laid an ambush and arrested wanted fugitive KEVIN KANG’ETHE in NGONG after members of the public snitched on him (PHOTO).



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Wanted fugitive Kevin Kang’ethe was arrested on Tuesday night, almost a week after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station.

Kang’ethe was arrested some minutes past 10 pm near the Ngong Police Station.

According to a police report, senior officers at the station received a tip-off from the public about the suspect’s whereabouts.

A contingent of 11 police officers from the station were mobilized to hunt him down.

He was caught flat-footed and arrested before he could plan his next course of action.

Kang’ethe is set to be extradited to the US to face murder charges.

According to the DCI, the fugitive is wanted in the US for the murder of his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, who was found dead at the Logan Airport.

Kangethe is reported to have fled to Kenya after committing the heinous act last year.

He escaped from Muthaiga Police Station last week under unclear circumstances and engaged detectives in cat-and-mouse games before he was arrested on Tuesday night.

Over 30 detectives had been deployed to hunt him down.



