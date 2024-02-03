3 mysterious suspects from ‘RUTO’s State House’ who visited KELVIN KIPTUM 4 days before his untimely death arrested



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Three suspects who visited the late World Record holder Kelvin Kiptum's home four days before his death have been arrested.

Police arrested the trio in Elegeyo Marakwet and temporarily detained them at Kaptagat Police Station until 11 am.

Kiptum's father, Samson Cheruyoit, had rallied the police to track the trio who he said failed to identify themselves after visiting his home.

According to him, the mysterious visitors indicated that they had come from State House but declined to identify themselves, and neither did they reveal the motive behind their visit.

"Unidentified people came to my house and told me that they were visitors," Cheruiyot recalled stating that the four refused to disclose the motive of their visit.

The suspects will help the police with investigations to unravel the mystery behind the Kiptum’s tragic death.

Kiptum died after a car he was driving landed in a ditch, claiming both his life and that of his coach.

A lady who was in the car with them survived after sustaining serious injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST