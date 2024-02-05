THIERRY HENRY and RONALDINHO among legends lined up for over-35s World Cup this summer



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Several Football legends like Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho and Michael Owen are among those set to feature in a star-studded over-35s World Cup to hold this year.

According to the Daily Mail, an eight-team tournament is set to be held in England over the summer and it will involve past FIFA World Cup champions - England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Uruguay.

The tournament is being organised by the Elite Players Group (EPG) and will be known as the EPG Cup.

Only players who are over the age of 35 and have been capped by their country or made 100 top-flight appearances will be eligible to play.

The captains of each country are founders of the EPG - a group of elite former footballers and sports businessmen.

Steve McManaman is set to captain England with Ballon d'Or winner Owen also expected to take part.

England will have players like Ashley Cole, Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand, David James, Frank Lampard and Robbie Fowler.

Brazil will have Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Emerson, Kaka, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, while Germany captain Kevin Kuranyi is determined to enlist ex-Real Madrid stars Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.

Also reports suggest David Villa and Carles Puyol will join Michel Salgado in the Spanish squad, with Diego Forlan set to reunite with Diego Lugano for Uruguay.

Legends set to play at EPG Cup 2024

England:

Steve McManaman (C)

Michael Owen

Ashley Cole

Joe Cole

Rio Ferdinand

David James

Frank Lampard

Robbie Fowler

Argentina:



Esteban Cambiasso (C)

Hernan Crespo

Pablo Zabaleta

Brazil:

Emerson (C)

Kaka

Ronaldinho

Rivaldo

Cafu

Roberto Carlos

France:

Christian Karembeu (C)

Thierry Henry

Marcel Desailly

Germany:

Kevin Kuranyi (C)

Mesut Ozil

Sami Khedira

Italy

Marco Materazzi (C)

Fabio Cannavaro

Francesco Totti

Spain

Michel Salgado (C)

David Villa

Carles Puyol

Uruguay

Diego Lugano (C)

Diego Forlan

Seven matches are scheduled to take place at the beginning of June between the Champions League final and the start of Euro 2024.

Games will be 11-a-side but over 70 minutes and with rolling substitutes.