THIERRY HENRY and RONALDINHO among legends lined up for over-35s World Cup this summer

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Several Football legends like Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho and Michael Owen are among those set to feature in a star-studded over-35s World Cup to hold this year.
According to the Daily Mail, an eight-team tournament is set
to be held in England over the summer and it will involve past FIFA World Cup
champions - England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and
Uruguay.
The tournament is being organised by the Elite Players Group
(EPG) and will be known as the EPG Cup.
Only players who are over the age of 35 and have been capped
by their country or made 100 top-flight appearances will be eligible to play.
The captains of each country are founders of the EPG - a
group of elite former footballers and sports businessmen.
Steve McManaman is set to captain England with Ballon d'Or
winner Owen also expected to take part.
England will have players like Ashley Cole, Joe Cole, Rio
Ferdinand, David James, Frank Lampard and Robbie Fowler.
Brazil will have Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Emerson, Kaka,
Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, while Germany captain Kevin Kuranyi is determined to
enlist ex-Real Madrid stars Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.
Also reports suggest David Villa and Carles Puyol will join
Michel Salgado in the Spanish squad, with Diego Forlan set to reunite with
Diego Lugano for Uruguay.
Legends set to play at EPG Cup 2024
England:
Steve McManaman (C)
Michael Owen
Ashley Cole
Joe Cole
Rio Ferdinand
David James
Frank Lampard
Robbie Fowler
Argentina:
Esteban Cambiasso (C)
Hernan Crespo
Pablo Zabaleta
Brazil:
Emerson (C)
Kaka
Ronaldinho
Rivaldo
Cafu
Roberto Carlos
France:
Christian Karembeu (C)
Thierry Henry
Marcel Desailly
Germany:
Kevin Kuranyi (C)
Mesut Ozil
Sami Khedira
Italy
Marco Materazzi (C)
Fabio Cannavaro
Francesco Totti
Spain
Michel Salgado (C)
David Villa
Carles Puyol
Uruguay
Diego Lugano (C)
Diego Forlan
Seven matches are scheduled to take place at the beginning
of June between the Champions League final and the start of Euro 2024.
Games will be 11-a-side but over 70 minutes and with rolling
substitutes.
