King CHARLES diagnosed with cancer

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Buckingham Palace on Monday, February 5, announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will now be postponing his public duties to receive treatment.
The British King was diagnosed with cancer after receiving
treatment for a benign prostate enlargement. Doctors noticed a separate issue
and undertook tests.
The statement read;
"During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign
prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent
diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular
treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone
public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to
undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their
swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital
procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to
returning to full public duty as soon as possible.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent
speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those
around the world who are affected by cancer.”
The King spent three nights undergoing treatment for an
enlarged prostate at the London Clinic before being discharged last Monday.He
was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, when he was discharged. When asked
she said the King was “doing well” and “fine”.
He was seen on Sunday attending a church service in his
first public outing since receiving treatment. The monarch waved to the cameras
as he attended the service with Queen Camilla at St Mary Magdalene Church in
Sandringham.
