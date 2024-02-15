There is nothing like police brutality and use of excessive force in Kenya – MUDAVADI lies to the world like RUTO

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has defended Kenya’s human rights record and the integrity of the police service.

Responding to an assertion by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Mudavadi said police brutality and use of excessive force do not arise in Kenya.

Mudavadi, who is also Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, affirmed that citizens freely report any allegations of police impunity to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

“This body investigates such impunity if any and holds individual police officers accountable, including through prosecution,” said Mudavadi, who is attending the 44th ordinary session of African Union’s Executive Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He added that Kenya will formally submit an appropriate language to be annexed to the human rights report to address this specific issue.

Mudavadi appreciated the work of the commission in protecting human rights in Africa and highlighted Kenya’s alignment to this mandate, including its commitment to end statelessness and commuting death sentences to life imprisonment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST