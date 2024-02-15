Pastor NG’ANG’A laments after losing Ksh 630,000 to fraudsters and accuses rogue Safaricom employees of working with the fraudsters (VIDEO).





Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church, has fallen victim to fraudsters who use sim swap tricks to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.

Speaking to his congregants, the flamboyant televangelist narrated how the fraudsters emptied money from his SIM cards registered under different churches to collect offerings.

The first incident occurred after an unknown person visited Safaricom’s regional customer care outlet in Nakuru where they swapped the first sim card registered under James Ng’ang’a and withdrew over Ksh200,000

“I was contacted by the Jerusalem church and they informed me that the phone was not working, so I offered to visit the service provider’s office and sort the issue, however, the one registered for this church stopped working as well,” he stated.



Upon seeking help from customer care, the pastor was informed that someone had swapped numbers for the two registered lines, in two days at the same shop in Nakuru.

He lost Ksh 630,000 in total.

He faulted the attendant for failing to confirm National Identification (IDs) cards in such instances, leading to the sim swap fraud.

