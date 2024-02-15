Pastor NG’ANG’A laments after losing Ksh 630,000 to fraudsters and accuses rogue Safaricom employees of working with the fraudsters (VIDEO).

Speaking to his congregants, the
flamboyant televangelist narrated how the fraudsters emptied money from his SIM
cards registered under different churches to collect offerings.
The first incident occurred after an
unknown person visited Safaricom’s regional customer care
outlet in Nakuru where they swapped the first sim card registered under James
Ng’ang’a and withdrew over Ksh200,000
“I was contacted by the Jerusalem church and they
informed me that the phone was not working, so I offered to visit the service
provider’s office and sort the issue, however, the one registered for this
church stopped working as well,” he stated.
Upon seeking help from customer care, the pastor was informed that someone had swapped numbers for the two registered lines, in two days at the same shop in Nakuru.
He lost Ksh 630,000 in total.
He faulted the attendant for failing
to confirm National Identification (IDs) cards in such
instances, leading to the sim swap fraud.
