There is no doubt that JOWIE IRUNGU killed MONICAH KIMANI – Judge GRACE NZIOKA rules.



Friday, February 9, 2024 - Milimani High Court Judge, Grace Nzioka, has said that the death of Monica Kimani is a clear case of homicide.

Speaking on Friday as she read out an analysis on Monica's cause of death, Nzioka said the prosecution has proved that the death was unlawful.

The Judge said the court relied on evidence from an examination by a doctor.

"Dr. Njenga did not testify to any circumstances that would amount to excusable Homicide.

"In cross-examination of the doctor by defence counsel, he stated that there was no evidence of strangulation nor a gun or bullet wound and there was nothing unusual in the pancreas, indicating that the blood that was oozing from the nostrils was because the throat was slit at the level of thyroid glands and clarified that the wound would not have been inflicted after death because a person does not bleed after death as it is the heart that causes the bleeding," Justice Nzioka said.

"Pursuant to the evidence of this doctor, it is the finding of this court that the deceased did not die of an accidental or natural cause.

"Therefore this is a clear case of homicide that falls outside the excusable homicides, And so, the finding of this court is that the prosecution has proved that the death was unlawful."

The judgment had been adjourned twice, with the last adjournment, Maribe's advocate Katwa Kigen indicating to the court she was unwell.

Jowie is the first accused person in the murder trial of Monica.

He was charged alongside Jacque Maribe in 2018.

