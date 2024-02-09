Fireworks as RAILA’s man CALEB HAMISI goes after RUTO’s daughter CHARLENE’s jugular for calling hardworking Kenyan youths lazy



Friday, February 9, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has blasted President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, for calling Kenyan youth lazy.

Venting on X, Amisi said the Kenyan youth are not lazy, saying it is Ruto, who has failed to create an enabling environment for them to showcase their capabilities.

“Charlene Ruto, our Kenyan youths are not lazy.

"The Kenya government is too lazy to create an enabling environment for youths to showcase their ability and capability,” Amisi stated.

The ODM MP challenged Charlene to give one youth an opportunity and weigh the capabilities.

“Kenyans are the most hardworking human beings, give one youth a job opportunity, and let's weigh their lazinometer,” Amisi added.

The First Daughter while speaking to Citizen TV’s Kenya’s Gold show on Wednesday, stated that the country’s employment crisis can be solved by the youth creating opportunities for themselves.

Charlene revealed that she has received numerous resumes from the youth who are looking for job opportunities.

“The best thing we can do for our young people is create opportunities for them.

"I’d like to call on our young people, let’s not sit and be lazy.

"You are passionate about something, don’t give up on that. Reach out to us, give us your idea,” Charlene stated.

“I give a listening ear to somebody who has already started something other than somebody who is like give me a job. Which job?

"Where am I going to get the job from?” she added.

