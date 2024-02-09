UN breaks silence over the Haiti mission after High Court stopped RUTO from deploying police officers to the Caribbean nation



Friday, February 9, 2024 - The United Nations (UN) has broken its silence over the multinational police force mission to Haiti after the High Court blocked President William Ruto from deploying the National Police Service (NPS) to the troubled Caribbean country.

Addressing the media over the UN's stand on the matter, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, stated that the UN would support any multinational force that will be formed to address the humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

Dujarric elaborated that a force urgently needs to be deployed to Haiti owing to the humanitarian crisis.

However, he acknowledged that Kenya was still in talks with Haiti over the potential police deployment.

Kenya has yet to give a clear way forward amidst an appeal against the High Court decision.

"We understand there are discussions between Haiti and Kenya. All these discussions are not going on through the UN, because it’s not a UN peacekeeping force.

"There is a trust fund that was set up as part of the resolution. We hope to support whatever multinational force comes into being, and we hope that donors give generously so the force can be deployed as quickly as possible," he stated.

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita on January 26, declared the deployment of police to Haiti unconstitutional.

The judge noted that the National Security Council (NSC) did not have powers to deploy police outside Kenya.

However, amidst the government's discontent over the court ruling, senior government officials have been seeking assistance from development partners over the police deployment.

