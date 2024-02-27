The villa where NONINI shot his popular Kadhaa music video was grabbed from a British lady by cartels and later chased out of the country - He spills the beans.





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - Renowned rapper Hubert Nakitare alias Nonini has revealed that the multi-million beach house in Watamu where he shot his popular music video dubbed Kadhaa was grabbed from a British National.

Taking to his X account, the veteran Genge rapper said the owner of the villa was chased out of the country by cartels after the house was grabbed.

The only thing she has as a reminder of the beach house is Nonini’s music video.

“We shot Kadhaa in a beautiful beachfront villa in Watamu which was owned by a British National.

"She was chased out of Kenya and her house/investment taken by force na ma Cartel.

"The only thing she has as a reminder of her house is this MUSIC video. Ogopa Kenya,” tweeted Nonini.

Cases of wealthy foreigners at the Coast losing their multi-million properties to cartels are common.

The ruthless cartels work in cahoots with influential Government officials.



