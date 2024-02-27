The villa where NONINI shot his popular Kadhaa music video was grabbed from a British lady by cartels and later chased out of the country - He spills the beans.

Taking to his X account, the veteran Genge rapper said the
owner of the villa was chased out of the country by cartels after the house was
grabbed.
The only thing she has as a reminder of the beach house is
Nonini’s music video.
“We shot Kadhaa in a beautiful beachfront villa in Watamu which was owned by a British National.
"She was chased out of Kenya and her house/investment taken by force na ma Cartel.
"The only thing she has as a reminder of
her house is this MUSIC video. Ogopa Kenya,” tweeted Nonini.
Cases of wealthy foreigners at the Coast losing their multi-million properties to cartels are common.
The ruthless cartels work in
cahoots with influential Government officials.
0 Comments