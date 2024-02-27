SHOCK as a man shoots himself dead at the Nairobi Hospital’s emergency area.

Witnesses said the deceased
identified as Abdala Mohammed had been brought to the emergency section of the
hospital on Monday, February 26 afternoon when he shot himself in the chin.
He was armed with a Beretta pistol
which he used in the mission.
According to police and hospital
officials, the elderly man had been rushed to the hospital aboard a private car
when the incident happened.
He went to the emergency area and
asked for some drugs but they were not available at the moment.
However, plans were being made for
their delivery.
This angered him and as he was
waiting for the drugs to be delivered, he started making calls and reached out
for his pistol.
He shot himself in the chin and blew
up his head.
The driver who had brought him
rushed out calling for help but he was already dead.
The deceased lived in the nearby
estate in South B.
Police are
investigating the incident to unravel the mystery behind the
shooting.
