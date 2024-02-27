SHOCK as a man shoots himself dead at the Nairobi Hospital’s emergency area.





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - A 72-year-old Somali man pulled out his pistol and shot himself dead in a horrible suicide incident at the Nairobi hospital.

Witnesses said the deceased identified as Abdala Mohammed had been brought to the emergency section of the hospital on Monday, February 26 afternoon when he shot himself in the chin.

He was armed with a Beretta pistol which he used in the mission.

According to police and hospital officials, the elderly man had been rushed to the hospital aboard a private car when the incident happened.

He went to the emergency area and asked for some drugs but they were not available at the moment.

However, plans were being made for their delivery.

This angered him and as he was waiting for the drugs to be delivered, he started making calls and reached out for his pistol.

He shot himself in the chin and blew up his head.

The driver who had brought him rushed out calling for help but he was already dead.

The deceased lived in the nearby estate in South B.

Police are investigating the incident to unravel the mystery behind the shooting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.