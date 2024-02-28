RUTO runs to IMF and World Bank for help after Kenya was grey-listed for being a money laundering haven

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 – The grey-listing of Kenya as a money laundering haven has shaken the entire administration of President William Ruto, so much so that the president has been forced to seek help from foreign powers.
While appearing before the
National Assembly Committee on Public Debt and Privatization, Treasury Cabinet
Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u stated that Kenya will be seeking help from global
monetary institutions including the World Bank and the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) to exit the Financial Action Task Force's grey list.
The CS noted Kenya would also seek
validation from the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
According to the CS, the
multilateral donors had pledged support for Kenya to aid the country
comply with FATF regulations on curbing money laundering.
"We are going to get a lot of technical assistance from IMF, World Bank, the EU has promised a lot of critical support, also the US and the UK.
"We are going to come up with a
timetable of how we are going to work across our institutions," the CS
stated.
UK, US, IMF, and World Bank would
further aid Kenya in its debt liability management and prevent it from exposure
to such incidents as grey-listing and debt distress.
A grey list includes countries
under increased monitoring by the Financial Action Task Force due to certain
deficiencies in anti-money laundering regulations.
However, efforts put by the
countries to counter money laundering, terrorism, and weapons of mass
destruction are appreciated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments