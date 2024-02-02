BURUBURU OCPD defies KINDIKI orders and installs a Road Block along Outering Road – He collects millions every Saturday night





Friday, February 2,2024 - Buruburu OCPD Francis Mureithi is among rogue police officers who have defied a directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to remove police roadblocks to allow city motorists to move freely.

Last year, Kindiki ordered all roadblocks to be removed but Mureithi with a group of rogue police officers from Buruburu Police Station has been operating the roadblock on Saturday night from midnight.

The corrupt miscreants erect a roadblock at the junction of Kariobangi South and Buruburu estates where they collect millions from innocent motorists who many are accused of being drunk driving.

The junction is also notorious with corrupt traffic cops during the day and we hope the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will lay a trap and arrest dozens of police officers from Buruburu who always wear masks to hide their identity.

Most Kenyans are aware that if you want to know a very corrupt police officer, he always wears a mask due to shame and also to hide his identity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.