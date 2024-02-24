The moment RUTO put OSCAR SUDI in his place for trying to undermine RIGATHI GACHAGUA - This is very embarrassing! (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - President William Ruto embarrassed Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi after he tried to walk in front of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
The incident happened on
Friday in Elgeyo Marakwet during the burial of late world marathon record holder,
Kelvin Kiptum.
Ruto and Gachagua arrive together at the burial and Sudi, the President‘s friend, tries to break
the protocol by separating the President and his deputy.
But when Ruto realized
what Sudi had done, he pushed him out and continued conversation with his
deputy, who was calm and composed during the short commotion.
Here is the video of
Ruto putting Sudi in his place for trying to undermine Gachagua.
Sudi literally put back into his place.— Pauline Njoroge (@paulinenjoroge) February 24, 2024
How could he try to walk in front of the deputy president in public? These are things they do to him behind closed doors. But in public surely? pic.twitter.com/aL9yO0hTxd
