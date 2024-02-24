I will sack corrupt Immigration officers behind the passport debacle at NYAYO HOUSE – KINDIKI vows





Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki, has vowed to sack senior immigration officers at Nyayo House, who are sabotaging the issuance of passports to Kenyans.

In a statement on Friday, Kindiki said those found culpable will consequently be held personally accountable by the prosecution and surcharged.

"Many years of low investment in the passport production infrastructure, piling supplier debts, and corrupt practices continue to undermine the Government’s program initiated last year to transform the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

"Many Kenyans continue to experience pain and frustration as they seek passports to facilitate their movement beyond our borders for whatever reason," Kindiki said.

Kindiki agreed to "take responsibility" for the slow pace of reforms, and the prevailing systemic inefficiencies.

"Many of our people have lost employment opportunities, while many others cannot travel for medical care, education, business or leisure.

"The prevailing state of affairs is inexcusable, considering that it is the right of every Kenyan to acquire citizenship documents, including travel documents.

"As the Cabinet Secretary on whose role issuance of passports falls, I take responsibility for the slow pace of reforms, and the prevailing systemic inefficiencies," he added.

In the recent past, Kenyans have been forced to wait for months to get their passports as Nyayo House, the nerve center of the Immigration Department, experiences challenges such as corrupt officials, breakdown of printing machines, and shortage of printing materials.

