Good news to KIKUYUS as court allows sale of MURATINA in MT KENYA region

In a monumental judgment issued
by Justice Abigail Mshila on Friday, the Court deemed that the use of Muratina
as part of the Agikuyu culture is not prohibited by any law.
The judge also referenced the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, of 2010, arguing that it only regulates alcoholic drinks but does not prohibit traditional drinks.
In particular, the Act does
not identify Muratina as an illicit brew.
Hence, Justice Mshila declared
that the Agikuyu people were at liberty to prepare and consume alcoholic drinks
as part of their cultural tradition.
"A declaration be and is
hereby made that Muratina is not an illicit brew and the Agikuyu people are at
liberty to prepare and consume it as part of their culture and tradition,"
Justice Mshila stated after finding that the petition by Ndeiya Traditional
Brewers had merit.
Muratina is a staple drink among the Agikuyu community and is used to celebrate birthdays, initiations, and weddings among others.
It is highly regarded for its distinct fruity flavour.
