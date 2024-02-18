The late MONICA KIMANI’s father speaks on claims that his daughter had Ksh 8 Million in cash when she landed at JKIA as he forgives JOWIE for killing her.



Sunday, February 18, 2024 - The late Monica Kimani’s father Bishop Paul Ngarama has broken silence after Jowie, the main suspect in his daughter’s brutal murder, was found guilty.

Bishop Ngarama welcomed the court’s verdict and said he has forgiven Jowie.

He said forgiveness will put an end to the trauma that his family has gone through since Monica was killed in cold blood.

“Forgiveness will put an end to the trauma that my family has gone through since 2018 when my first child and only daughter was killed,” he said.

He also denied claims that his daughter was carrying Ksh 8 million in cash when she landed at JKIA and denied reports that she was involved in money laundering.

“I have forgiven Jowie for killing my daughter Monica Kimani but in all humility, I am asking why he killed my daughter?

"What was the motive? Accusations about money laundering and stealing of dollars were all false.

"We did clean business. Talk of Monica carrying Ksh 8 million in cash was just rumours.

"I wasn’t showed the money if indeed she had it,” he said.

Despite the progress in the case, Ngarama's quest for closure, which will only happen once he knows the motive, remains unanswered.

“I am asking him why he killed my daughter. Why? Is he ready to face me and ask for forgiveness?” he questioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.