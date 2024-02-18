Kikuyu woman turns hostile at Legacy Apartments after being ordered to pay rent and threatens to shoot the property manager - She claims she is untouchable(VIDEOs).

Sunday, February 18, 2024 - A Kikuyu woman identified as Njeri is trending after videos of her causing drama at Legacy Apartments along Naivasha Road where she resides went viral.

According to popular X user Francis Gaitho, Njeri turned hostile when she was asked to pay rent.

She caused drama in the apartment and hurled insults at the apartment’s manager as her kids watched.

She claimed she had a gun and threatened to shoot the property manager.

The drama escalated after cops were called to control the situation.

She threatened to beat up the cops and bragged that she is untouchable.

“She turned hostile when asked to pay. She caused drama in the entire apartment hurling insults, spitting in the mouth of the apartment manager.

"She threatened the host and apartment manager that she has a gun and would shoot everyone.

"Kindly watch out for her if she comes to your apartment.

"This happened at Legacy Apartments along Naivasha Road,” wrote Gaitho.

Watch the videos.

TOXIC FEMINISM: Kindly watch out for the lady below. She turned hostile when asked to pay. She caused drama in the entire apartment hurling insults, spitting in the mouth of the apartment manager. She threatened the host and apartment manager that she has a gun and would shoot… pic.twitter.com/G8Wg1EIHm2 — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) February 17, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.