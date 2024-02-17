JUNET MOHAMED now speaks on the future of ODM without RAILA after BABA’s declaration on the AU chairmanship bid





Sunday, February 18, 2024 – With the future of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party now hanging in the balance after Raila Odinga declared that he is abandoning Kenyan politics for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has moved to allay fears that ODM would crumble with Baba’s absence.

Speaking at a political rally, Junet, who is the party's director of campaigns and parliamentary affairs, said the party would operate as normal with Raila at the helm even in the event he is elected the AUC chair.

"There should be no cause for alarm. ODM is a big party. Even if Raila goes to AU, ECOWAS, Somalia, or even Ethiopia, he remains our leader in Kenya.

"He has everything in plan," said Junet.

The lawmaker drew an instance from the period Raila served as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure but steered the affairs of the party.

Junet revealed a special meeting had been convened to deliberate on the effect of Raila's likely role in the party.

In a recent review, Raila clarified that he would quit Kenyan politics forever if he succeeds in his bid.

He explained that he would take a back seat in Kenyan politics during that period where he would be serving as the AU Commission chairperson and then return to the scene afterwards.

Raila noted that he will be bound by the code of conduct for the AU chairmanship, where the holder of the office must take a back seat in the country's politics and at the same time maintain a neutral stance across politics in Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.