JUNET MOHAMED now speaks on the future of ODM without RAILA after BABA’s declaration on the AU chairmanship bid

Speaking at a political rally, Junet, who is the party's
director of campaigns and parliamentary affairs, said the party would operate
as normal with Raila at the helm even in the event he is elected the AUC chair.
"There should be no cause for alarm. ODM is a big party. Even if Raila goes to AU, ECOWAS, Somalia, or even Ethiopia, he remains our leader in Kenya.
"He has everything in plan," said Junet.
The lawmaker drew an instance from the period Raila served
as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure but steered the affairs of the
party.
Junet revealed a special meeting had been convened to
deliberate on the effect of Raila's likely role in the party.
In a recent review, Raila clarified that he would quit
Kenyan politics forever if he succeeds in his bid.
He explained that he would take a back seat in Kenyan
politics during that period where he would be serving as the AU Commission
chairperson and then return to the scene afterwards.
Raila noted that he will be bound by the code of conduct for
the AU chairmanship, where the holder of the office must take a back seat in
the country's politics and at the same time maintain a neutral stance across
politics in Africa.
