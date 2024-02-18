The late MONICA KIMANI’s father reveals that he had received threats before his daughter was murdered - Was she murdered because of business rivalry and is JOWIE being used as a sacrificial lamb?





Monday, February 19, 2024 - The late Monica Kimani’s father, Bishop Paul Ngarama, has revealed that unnamed people had threatened him even before his daughter was brutally murdered at her house in Kilimani, shortly after jetting into the country from Juba.

Speaking in an interview, Bishop Ngarama said they had set up a thriving family business in Juba, South Sudan.

They used to get lucrative tenders from high-end corporates, the government, and the United Nation (UN agencies).

Some local people reportedly felt envious and started sending him threats.

He was accused of doing money laundering and stealing dollars.

“We had good business in Juba and we earned good money.

"We got lucrative tenders from high-end corporates, govt & UN agencies.

"This made some local people feel envious & I was threatened & accused of stealing dollars & engaging in money laundering,’’ he said.

Monica was a director at the family’s cleaning company.

Her death is still shrouded in mystery even after Joseph Irungu alias Jowie was found guilty of the murder.

The motive of the brutal murder remains one of the biggest mysteries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.