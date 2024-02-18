The late MONICA KIMANI’s father reveals that he had received threats before his daughter was murdered - Was she murdered because of business rivalry and is JOWIE being used as a sacrificial lamb?

Speaking in an interview, Bishop
Ngarama said they had set up a thriving family business in Juba, South Sudan.
They used to get lucrative tenders
from high-end corporates, the government, and the United Nation (UN agencies).
Some local people reportedly felt
envious and started sending him threats.
He was accused of doing money
laundering and stealing dollars.
“We had good business in Juba and we earned good money.
"We got lucrative tenders from high-end corporates, govt & UN agencies.
"This
made some local people feel envious & I was threatened & accused of
stealing dollars & engaging in money laundering,’’ he said.
Monica was a
director at the family’s cleaning company.
Her death is still
shrouded in mystery even after Joseph Irungu alias Jowie was found guilty of
the murder.
The motive of the
brutal murder remains one of the biggest mysteries.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
