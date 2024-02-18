KARMA: Ruthless men filmed throwing a lady out of a Mercedes Benz in Nairobi involved in an accident (VIDEO).





Sunday, February 18, 2024 - A video of a young lady being thrown out of a Mercedes Benz by the roadside has gone viral, with Kenyans reacting with shock and anger at the treatment that the lady was subjected to.

The trending video showed the middle-aged lady dressed in a black dress being dragged from a Mercedes Benz in broad daylight after the driver pulled over by the roadside.

The seemingly intoxicated lady, who was dressed in a black skirt and top, was captured on camera struggling to get back to her feet after she was pulled out of the vehicle and pushed to the pavement by a man who went back to the co-driver's seat.

The car sped away shortly afterward.

This is inhumane and barbaric. There are more amicable ways of handling issues.



Anyone knows the identity of these guys in a black Benz KCY 774K?



Anyone knows the identity of these guys in a black Benz KCY 774K?

And what's with the dude opening the door for the perpetrator and remaining behind? Is he like security for them spoilt brats? pic.twitter.com/avI43IdinM — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) February 16, 2024

It is now emerging that the two men were involved in an accident after the barbaric act.

Edgar Obare shared a video of the Benz in a ditch, shortly after the lady was tossed out of the vehicle.

“Shortly after tossing a lady out of the Mercedes, the machine was later spotted fighting for its life in a ditch,’’ he wrote.

Watch video.

Shortly after tossing a lady out of the Mercedes, the machine was later spotted fighting for its life in a ditch. #bnnbasic

FOLLOW US ON BNN BASIC- https://t.co/tmh0EUPncS pic.twitter.com/tPpfMGagS0 — Edgar Obare (@edgarobare) February 18, 2024

