KARMA: Ruthless men filmed throwing a lady out of a Mercedes Benz in Nairobi involved in an accident (VIDEO).

The trending video
showed the middle-aged lady dressed in a black dress being dragged from a
Mercedes Benz in broad daylight after the driver pulled over by the roadside.
The seemingly
intoxicated lady, who was dressed in a black skirt and top, was captured on
camera struggling to get back to her feet after she was pulled out of the
vehicle and pushed to the pavement by a man who went back to the co-driver's
seat.
The
car sped away shortly afterward.
This is inhumane and barbaric. There are more amicable ways of handling issues.— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) February 16, 2024
Anyone knows the identity of these guys in a black Benz KCY 774K?
And what’s with the dude opening the door for the perpetrator and remaining behind? Is he like security for them spoilt brats? pic.twitter.com/avI43IdinM
It is now emerging that the two men were involved in an accident after
the barbaric act.
Edgar Obare shared a video of the Benz in a ditch, shortly after the
lady was tossed out of the vehicle.
“Shortly
after tossing a lady out of the Mercedes, the machine was later spotted
fighting for its life in a ditch,’’ he wrote.
Watch video.
Shortly after tossing a lady out of the Mercedes, the machine was later spotted fighting for its life in a ditch. #bnnbasic— Edgar Obare (@edgarobare) February 18, 2024
