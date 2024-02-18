Looming handshake between RUTO and RAILA ODINGA as it emerges that MAMA IDA will soon land a state appointment - GACHAGUA will be mad.

Monday, February 19, 2024 - Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, is expected to get a state appointment soon as the Kenya Kwanza regime extends an olive branch to the ODM leader.
According
to reports, Mama Ida, who worked as a teacher for more than two decades, will
be named the Chancellor of a public university.
Word
has it that President Ruto is eyeing Raila’s political stronghold ahead of the 2027
general elections, and there is a looming handshake between the two.
Mama
Ida has been doing a lot of charity work, including on education matters,
having set up several libraries and sponsoring the less privileged through her
foundation.
