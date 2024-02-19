Stop promoting poverty! - KHALWALE tells ORENGO after he gave residents indigenous cattle.



Monday, February 19, 2024 - Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has accused Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, of promoting poverty in his county.

Khalwale made the statement after Orengo posted on social media presiding over the distribution of 215 improved cattle breeds to farmers at Ragegni Primary School in North Uyoma on Saturday, February 18.

Governor Orengo had, in a post on X, disclosed that the donations were part of his agenda to empower local farmers and promote agriculture in the county.

"Agriculture remains the pillar for our economic, industrial, and commercial transformation.

"I will ensure most of our resources go towards sectors and value chains that will change the lives of people in the shortest time possible," Orengo wrote.

However, Khalwale faulted Orengo's initiative, suggesting that the county chief should instead support the farmers to rear dairy cows.

According to the legislator, the distribution of the cows only good for meat was ill-advised.

"My brother, sii kwa ubaya (no ill intended), but please stop promoting poverty.

"Support the farmers of Siaya to rear dairy cows," Khalwale said.

