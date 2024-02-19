City preacher JEREMIAH KIOKO claims he has received a gift from God to speak to animals and speaks to a hen in church - This is crazy (Watch Video).

Monday, February 19, 2024 - Controversial city preacher Jeremiah Kioko of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance and Healing Ministry Church, has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him allegedly speaking to a hen in church went viral.

He claims that he has a special gift from God to speak to animals.

“God has given me a gift to speak to animals. Don’t joke,” he was heard in the trending video bragging.

“If am speaking to a hen, what about a human being?’’ he further bragged.

Pastor Kioko claimed that he can speak to any animal as his brainwashed congregants cheered him.

He challenged anyone who doubted him to bring any type of animal to his church and watch him speak to it.

The video has since sparked reactions, with many people calling him out and asking the Government to regulate churches.

Watch the video.

City preacher JEREMIAH KIOKO claims he has received a gift from God to speak to animals and speaks to a hen in church pic.twitter.com/tMtddK0aWQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.