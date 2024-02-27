Speaker MOSES WETANGULA pictured walking around with notorious gold fraudster KELVIN SONKO, the man linked to Ksh 151 million mineral fraud (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - It is now emerging that notorious gold fraudster Kelvin Otieno Onyango alias Sonko is an ally and business associate of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.
He was pictured with
Wetangula meeting some foreign businessmen in his office.
“Bag Secured,” he captioned the photo on his Instagram
stories.
This is not the first time that Wetangula has been associated with gold scammers.
In 2019, he was linked
to a multi-million gold scam where members
of the United Arab Emirates royal family lost millions of shillings.
Wetangula’s business
associate Kelvin was arrested last week in connection to a Sh151 million
mineral fraud.
A detective attached to
DCI and privy to the ongoing investigations said he is believed to be linked to
the network that defrauded a Chinese national.
The businessman paid
the money for containers of tantalum minerals he was told were from Congo.
The containers were
then intercepted in Mombasa County and upon examination, officers found them to
be soil.
It took the
intervention of officials at the Mombasa port, who insisted on checking what the container was carrying to make the discovery.
Below are photos of
Wetangula with the gold scammer.
