SK MACHARIA makes strategic changes at RMS, amid mass exit by star journalists



Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – Media mogul Dr. SK Macharia has made strategic changes at Royal Media Services, perceived as a move aimed at maintaining market leadership and stop mass exit from the giant media group.

Citizen TV which is under RMS media group and 14 radio stations including Radio Citizen, Inooro FM, Ramogi FM among others, is the market leader in the media industry in Kenya and SK is now targeting to maintain his lead over other media stations.

However, the giant media group which has enjoyed market leadership for the past 15 years, has recently faced mass exit of star journalists including Francis Gachuri, Jane Goin, Hassan Mugambi, Charles Odhiambo among others.

All of them joined national and County Governments in senior positions which led to a crisis situation at the media group.

In the new changes announced on Tuesday, the Group’s Editorial Director and Head of Strategy, Linus Kaikai, RMS has consolidated the Group’s sports news across all the platforms and created an all-under-one sports section named the RMS Sports Centre.

Radio News Managing Editor, Young Muthomi, will now be the Managing Editor, Radio News and Sports in charge of the RMS Sports Centre, a role that cuts across editorial and administrative responsibilities.

Sports news across TV, Radio and Digital platforms shall be served by editors and reporters operating through and out of the RMS Sports Centre.

Isaac Swila has been promoted and appointed the Head of RMS Sports Centre in charge of coordination of sport coverage needs across all platforms.

“To further realize our objectives, it has become necessary to re-organize our operations and I am consequently delighted to announce the new changes,” stated Kaikia in the Memo to all the RMS staff.

In other crucial changes, long serving Senior Creative Manager Alex Murungi, has been promoted to Head of Creative Services.

Group Production Director, Latifah Ngunjiri announced the changes in a Memo to all the RMS staff. “We have full confidence that Alex will continue to inspire, motivate and guide the creative team to the highest standards of excellence”

In the digital department, the Group’s Marketing Director Carol Wanyama has promoted Ephy Mwangi to the position of Head of Digital as well as Renee Syombua Makau who has been promoted to the Group’s Brand Manager of events across all the platforms.

In the ICT department, the Group’s Director of Radio, ICT and Technical Services Fred Afune has promoted Samuel Kibacia to the position of Head of ICT serving across RMS and its affiliates.

Chrispine Otewa has also been promoted to the position of Head of Digital Platforms across RMS and its affiliates.

The changes take effect immediately.

See the memos below

INTERNAL MEMO

February 27, 2024

To : All RMS Staff

From: Linus Kaikai

Group Editorial Director/Head of Strategy

RE: REORGANIZATION OF SPORTS/NEW APPOINTMENTS

After several months of a successful experiment, I am pleased to announce the consolidation of Group's sports news across all platforms and the creation of an all-under-one sports section named the RMS Sports Centre. This means that sports news across our TV, Radio and Digital platforms shall be served by editors and reporters operating through and out of the RMS Sports Centre.

To further realize our objectives, it has become necessary to re-organize our operations and I am consequently delighted to announce the following changes;

1. Young Muthomi - is promoted and appointed Managing Editor, Radio News and Sports in charge of the RMS Sports Centre, a role that cuts across editorial and administrative responsibilities.

2. Isaac Swila - is promoted and appointed the Head of RMS Sports Centre in charge of coordination of sport coverage needs across all platforms. The Head of RMS Sports Centre reports to the Managing Editor, Radio News and Sports.

For effective coordination, ALL sports reporters will in the interim be based in the Radio News Newsroom.

Please join me in congratulating and extending our support to Young, Isaac and the entire RMS Sports Centre team as they begin this exciting journey into the future.

Kind regards,

Linus Kaikai

Group Editorial Director/Head of Strategy

Royal Media Services RMS

Maalim Juma Road Off Dennis Pritt Road

P.O. Box 7468 - 00300 Nairobi, Kenya

Pilot Line: +254 719 060 000, +254 732 169 000, +254 20 299 3000

Fax: 254 (020) 2724220, 2724211

ICT Support Desk

Visit Our Website

********************

Dear colleagues,

It gives me great pleasure to announce that Alex Murungi, who previously held the position of Senior Creative Manager, has been promoted to HEAD OF CREATIVE SERVICES with immediate effect.

Alex has over the years proven himself as an invaluable and outstanding talent, offering remarkable leadership and creative services across the diverse RMS platforms. We are confident that his deep understanding of our company’s vision and objectives and his capability to foster interdepartmental collaborations will be priceless especially now under the new open market dispensation.

We have full confidence that Alex will continue to inspire, motivate and guide the creative team to the highest standards of excellence.

Please join us in congratulating Alex on this well-deserved promotion and let us all offer him the support he needs to excel in this new position.

Congratulations Alex and here is to a new era of resounding success for you and your team!

Best regards,

Latifah Ngunjiri

Group Production Director

………………………………………….

Dear All,

RE: HEAD OF DIGITAL

It gives me great joy to announce the promotion of EPHY MWANGI @Ephantus Nganga to the position of HEAD OF DIGITAL.

I take this opportunity to congratulate Ephy on this new role, having consistently led from the front, in the Royal Media Services' digital transformation journey.

Ephy has exemplified great levels of consistency, innovation, passion, and an all round business approach to our digital future as a group.

Please join me in congratulating Ephy once more, and in giving him all the necessary support he requires, in order to excel in this new role.

Yours sincerely,

Carol Wachira (Wanyama)

Group Marketing Director

…………………………………………………………………

Dear Colleagues,

PROMOTIONS: SAMUEL GACHONGO KIBACIA AND CHRISPINE OCHIENG OTEWA

I am delighted to announce the following promotions in the ICTD Department effective February 1st, 2024;

1. Mr. Samuel G Kibacia to the position of Head of ICT serving across RMS and its affiliates. Sam's hard work, dedication, exceptional expertise in the field of ICT, leadership skills and innovative thinking over the years have not gone unnoticed. Sam is the perfect fit to lead our ICTD to new heights.

2. Mr. Chrispine O Otewa to the position of Head of Digital Platforms across RMS and its affiliates. Chris has a positive can-do attitude, expertise, strategic vision, dedication and strong leadership skills. His ability to go beyond the call of duty to deliver under high pressure situations has made him an invaluable asset to this company.

Congratulations Sam and Chrispine and we wish you all the best in your new roles!

Kind regards,

………………………………………………..

Dear All,

RE: BRAND MANAGER-EVENTS

Please join me in congratulating RENEE SYOMBUA MAKAU @Renee Makau on her promotion to the position of Brand Manager- Events.

Renee's appointment followed a series of rigorous interviews, and recognised her proven and outstanding experience, knowledge and expertise, in this area of Events Management, over the past several years at RMS.

Renee has successfully led from the front, coordinating the Royal Media Services' Events and CSR activities across our platforms, with great diligence and zeal.

Let's join hands, as we grow our RMS events, and take them to new frontiers. We are counting on all of you to continue giving her your usual support.

Yours sincerely,

Carol Wachira (Wanyama)

Group Marketing Director