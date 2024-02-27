RAILA ODINGA thanks President WILLIAM RUTO for backing his AU Chairperson bid

The Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition leader also
thanked Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for endorsing his bid for the
continental role.
Raila made the remarks after visiting Museveni in Kampala in
the company of the Kenyan Head of State, who has embarked on intense lobbying to
have Raila succeed Moussa Faki as the chair of AUC.
Talks about Raila's candidacy and Kenya's bilateral
relations with the neighbouring country took center stage at the meeting
"Several days ago, I accepted an invitation from
President Kaguta Museveni of Uganda for a joint meeting with President William
Ruto today to discuss the deepening of regional integration within the East
African Community.
"Crucially, at the urging of President Museveni, we
also discussed my candidacy for Chairperson of the African Union
Commission," Raila said in a statement on Monday night.
"I am very grateful to President Museveni for strongly
endorsing my candidacy and to President Ruto for fully backing it," Raila
added.
Raila, widely recognized as a champion of democracy and
pan-Africanism, announced his bid for the AUC chairmanship on February 15,
2024.
