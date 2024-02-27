RAILA ODINGA thanks President WILLIAM RUTO for backing his AU Chairperson bid





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed his gratitude to President William Ruto for backing his candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson role.

The Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition leader also thanked Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for endorsing his bid for the continental role.

Raila made the remarks after visiting Museveni in Kampala in the company of the Kenyan Head of State, who has embarked on intense lobbying to have Raila succeed Moussa Faki as the chair of AUC.

Talks about Raila's candidacy and Kenya's bilateral relations with the neighbouring country took center stage at the meeting

"Several days ago, I accepted an invitation from President Kaguta Museveni of Uganda for a joint meeting with President William Ruto today to discuss the deepening of regional integration within the East African Community.

"Crucially, at the urging of President Museveni, we also discussed my candidacy for Chairperson of the African Union Commission," Raila said in a statement on Monday night.

"I am very grateful to President Museveni for strongly endorsing my candidacy and to President Ruto for fully backing it," Raila added.

Raila, widely recognized as a champion of democracy and pan-Africanism, announced his bid for the AUC chairmanship on February 15, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST