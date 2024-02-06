SOSSION says parents paying school fees through E-CITIZEN will reduce corruption by Head Teachers and School Boards





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has endorsed the government's decision to order parents who have students in national schools to pay school fees through E-Citizen.

During an interview, Sossion said paying school fees through E-Citizen is going to eliminate all the unnecessary levies that are not in the gazetted and approved fee guidelines.

"All services have been loaded to the government so that citizens can get services at the comfort of their houses; that is what the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology is doing to ensure that citizens' services are availed at the e-citizen platform," he said.

“Fee payment is one of the services loaded on that platform,”

The former Knut secretary general also asked the government not to roll out new policies in the education sector without consultation and involvement of stakeholders.

He said that policies work better through consultation.

“You can’t roll out a new policy without consultation and involvement of stakeholders.

“All policies from my expert reading and background are that a policy works better when you originate that policy through consultation,” he said.

