SOSSION says parents paying school fees through E-CITIZEN will reduce corruption by Head Teachers and School Boards

During an interview, Sossion
said paying school fees through E-Citizen is going to eliminate all the
unnecessary levies that are not in the gazetted and approved fee guidelines.
"All services have been
loaded to the government so that citizens can get services at the comfort of
their houses; that is what the Ministry of Information Communication and
Technology is doing to ensure that citizens' services are availed at the
e-citizen platform," he said.
“Fee payment is one of the
services loaded on that platform,”
The former Knut secretary
general also asked the government not to roll out new policies in the education
sector without consultation and involvement of stakeholders.
He said that policies work
better through consultation.
“You can’t roll out a new policy
without consultation and involvement of stakeholders.
“All policies from my expert
reading and background are that a policy works better when you originate that
policy through consultation,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments