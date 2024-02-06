SAKAJA orders the closure of all gas businesses operating within residential areas in NAIROBI



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the immediate closure of gas businesses operating within residential estates in Nairobi.

Speaking in Mradi estate in Embakasi on Tuesday, the governor warned sub-county administrators against allowing such operations.

"I have directed all the 17 sub-county administration officers to ensure all gas businesses operating within residential areas are closed with immediate effect," Sakaja said.

The county boss said that a list of the targeted premises will be released today and have the premises shut down immediately.

Sakaja assured the victims of the tragedy that the owners of the premises where the incident took place shall be held responsible and accountable.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Njoroge Muchiri when he visited some of the bereaved families of the Mradi estate fire incident that happened last week Thursday.

Sakaja and Muchiri were accompanied by county executives, chief officers, and county staff.

"I want to assure Nairobians that the owners of the premises where the incident took place shall be held responsible and accountable," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST