SONKO shares photos of the exact location where wanted fugitive KEVIN KANG’ETHE was hiding and claims whoever smoked him out will get a cash reward of Ksh 155 million.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Wanted fugitive Kelvin Kang’ethe was arrested on Tuesday night after engaging detectives in cat-and-mouse games for almost a week.
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
has shared photos of the exact location where Kang’ethe was arrested by police
officers.
It is alleged that he was hiding at
his distant cousin’s residence when someone saw him and tipped the police.
Sonko claims that whoever tipped the
police on Kelvin’s whereabouts will get 1M USD (about Ksh 155 million).
Below are photos shared by Sonko
showing where the murder suspect was hiding.
