KELVIN KIPTUM’s secret girlfriend flaunts the Valentine’s Gifts he gave her days before his death - The marathoner’s wife, ASENTAH CHERUTO, will be shocked (VIDEO).

She posted a video breaking down into tears and flaunted Valentine’s
gifts that the 24-year-old marathoner gave her, days before his death.
She said the marathoner’s death had shattered her
heart, adding that she was not aware the gifts were a sign of saying goodbye to
her.
“I wish ningejua hii ingekuwa gift ya
kuniambia goodbye. Rest in peace Kevo,” she wrote on her Tiktok account.
Kiptum died in a road accident on
Sunday night.
Members of the National Assembly demanded that further
investigations be done to ascertain who the individuals alleged to have visited
Kiptum's home in unclear circumstances were.
Below is a video
that his girlfriend posted showing the Valentine’s gift he gave her before his
death.
The
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
