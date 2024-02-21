Sir JIM RATCLIFFE completes £1.3bn deal to become a Manchester United co-owner

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now officially a co-owner of Manchester United.
The petrochemicals billionaire and lifelong United fan has
taken over a quarter share in the club after he completed his 27.7% acquisition
of the club, following approval of all conditions, including the FA and the
Premier League.
Ratcliffe and his INEOS group have paid more than £1billion
for 27.7 per cent, which will rise to close to 30 per cent following a further
£238million injection into the Premier League giants.
Ahead of the announcement, the new arrivals had effectively
taken control of footballing operations at the club from majority owners the
Glazers, and have swiftly gone about making their mark.
Ratcliffe said: 'To become co-owner of Manchester United is
a great honour and comes with great responsibility.
'This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the
beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English,
European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans. Work to
achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.'
Meanwhile, executive co-chairman Joel Glazer added: 'I would
like to welcome Sir Jim as co-owner and look forward to working closely with
him and INEOS Sport to deliver a bright future for Manchester United.'
0 Comments