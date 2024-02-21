Côte d’Ivoire appoints AFCON-winning coach, FAE, on permanent deal



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – The Ivorian Football Federation has appointed Emerse Fae as the Elephants' coach on a permanent deal after leading them to the AFCON 2023 title.

Fae took over on an interim basis after Jean-Louis Gasset departed during the group stage of the finals.

Before the 40-year-old took over, the Elephants had lost two games including a record 4-0 home defeat by Equatorial Guinea.

The Ivorians progressed as the last of the four best third-placed teams and Fae oversaw an incredible turnaround for the tournament hosts in the knockout stages.

Ivory Coast beat holders Senegal on penalties and then came from behind with 10 men to beat Mali 2-1 in the quarter-finals after extra-time.

They pipped DR Congo 1-0 in the semi-finals before coming from a goal down to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final.

Ivory Coast's football federation’s president Idriss Diallo confirmed the appointment on Monday but did not reveal the length of Fae’s contract.

“Emerse was until now interim coach and has just been confirmed as a full coach,” Diallo said.