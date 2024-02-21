LIONEL MESSI reportedly donates eighth Ballon d'Or to Barcelona museum



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi has reportedly donated his eighth Ballon d’Or to the Barcelona museum.

Spanish journalist Miquel Blázquez recently reported that the Inter Miami star, Lionel Messi decided to give away his 8th Ballon d’Or to the Barcelona Museum.

In a post of X, Blázquez wrote, “Leo Messi has donated his eighth Ballon d'Or to the Barça museum. Although he did not win it as a Barça footballer, the Argentine star has made the gesture of giving it up so that it can be displayed along with the other seven he has won. Impossible not to miss him. #FCBarcelona” (English translated).

The Argentinian captain Lionel Messi won his record eighth Ballon d'Or for the 8th time in October 2023, beating Norway's UEFA Player of the Year and treble winner Erling Haaland.

The Argentine phenom parted ways with the La Liga giants in 2021, opting to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

After spending two seasons in France, the 36-year-old opted to pursue an American dream in Major League Soccer last summer.