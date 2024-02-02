Singer DARIUS RUCKER arrested for possession of marijuana and psilocin pills

Friday, February 2, 2024 – Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker has been arrested by the police in U.S state of Tennesse for drug possession.
While the incident happened almost a year ago, Darius just
turned himself in to cops on Thursday, February 1.
According to Franklin police officers, they pulled the
Hootie & the Blowfish frontman over on February 19, 2023, because they
noticed the tags on his cars appeared to have expired, a fact they say they
confirmed with their in-car computer.
Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle
and then asked Rucker if he had smoked that evening, to which they say he
promptly replied “no”. He however said he may have smoked in it the day prior.
Upon searching the car, cops discovered what they suspected was a THC pen along with 14 unmarked purple pills, items police allege Rucker said were given to him by his girlfriend, Summer.
After a cop told the singer he'd pat him down, he then
allegedly handed him a small marijuana blunt from his pocket before the search
got underway.
The security operatives said they tested the 14 pills and
identified them as psilocin, a schedule I controlled substance similar to
psilocybin or magic mushrooms.
Officers released him from the scene without charges,
pending identification of those pills. According to the documents, a warrant
was issued for his arrest in December 2023.
He has now been arrested and charged with three misdemeanor;
two for possession and one for driving with an expired registration. He was
released after paying $10,000 bail.
