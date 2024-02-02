Singer DARIUS RUCKER arrested for possession of marijuana and psilocin pills



Friday, February 2, 2024 – Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker has been arrested by the police in U.S state of Tennesse for drug possession.

While the incident happened almost a year ago, Darius just turned himself in to cops on Thursday, February 1.

According to Franklin police officers, they pulled the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman over on February 19, 2023, because they noticed the tags on his cars appeared to have expired, a fact they say they confirmed with their in-car computer.

Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and then asked Rucker if he had smoked that evening, to which they say he promptly replied “no”. He however said he may have smoked in it the day prior.

Upon searching the car, cops discovered what they suspected was a THC pen along with 14 unmarked purple pills, items police allege Rucker said were given to him by his girlfriend, Summer.





After a cop told the singer he'd pat him down, he then allegedly handed him a small marijuana blunt from his pocket before the search got underway.

The security operatives said they tested the 14 pills and identified them as psilocin, a schedule I controlled substance similar to psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Officers released him from the scene without charges, pending identification of those pills. According to the documents, a warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2023.

He has now been arrested and charged with three misdemeanor; two for possession and one for driving with an expired registration. He was released after paying $10,000 bail.