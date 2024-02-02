Actress SOFIA VERGARA going strong with surgeon JUSTIN SALIMAN as they enjoy date night together

Friday, February 2, 2024 – "Griselda" star, Sofia Vergara couldn't hold back her smile after being spotted out on a date with surgeon, Justin Saliman.
Sofia had a romantic date night on Thursday, February 1, with the dashing orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman at Beverly Hill's Cipriani. They looked quite happy and turned heads, not only with their palpable chemistry but their synced-up outfits too.
Sofia looked stunning in her sheer black corset top and
coat, while Justin exuded laid-back charm in a black leather jacket.
They were laughing, smiling and interacting with the paps while exiting the upscale Italian eatery.
The couple were first linked in October 2023 when they were
spotted on a date and this coming amid claim of the surgeon being just a
rebound for Sofia after a failed romance with Joe Manganiello.
The "Modern Family" star and "Magic
Mike" hunk split in July 2023, mainly cause of their differences
in wanting kids. Joe wanted them, she didn't.
