Actor CARL WEATHERS is dead

Friday, February 2, 2024 – Hollywood actor, Carl Weathers who got popular for being Sylvester Stallone's early nemesis in the 'Rocky' movies has passed on at the age of 76.
He died peacefully on Thursday, February 1, while surrounded
by loved ones. His family said in a statement;
"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl
Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. …
Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through
his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an
indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a
beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."
Carl was a titan in the movie industry, with acting credits
dating back to the early 1970s when he was guest starring on shows like 'Good
Times,' 'Kung Fu,' 'S.W.A.T.,' 'The Six Million Dollar Man,' 'Cannon' 'McCloud'
and more.
His big break came after being cast as the brash and bold heavyweight champ of the world, Apollo, and he was pitted against Rocky in the ring for two films.
Carl's character stuck around for another two 'Rocky' films.
In the third one, he actually brought the Italian Stallion out of a slump and
back to glory with a new type of training he'd never experienced.
While Apollo was killed off in ‘Rocky IV’, his imprint in
that movie franchise lives on even today. Michael B. Jordan plays his
fictional son in the 'Creed' flicks, which are still going strong and which
continue to be cranked out in Hollywood.
