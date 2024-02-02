Actor CARL WEATHERS is dead



Friday, February 2, 2024 – Hollywood actor, Carl Weathers who got popular for being Sylvester Stallone's early nemesis in the 'Rocky' movies has passed on at the age of 76.

He died peacefully on Thursday, February 1, while surrounded by loved ones. His family said in a statement;

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."



Carl was a titan in the movie industry, with acting credits dating back to the early 1970s when he was guest starring on shows like 'Good Times,' 'Kung Fu,' 'S.W.A.T.,' 'The Six Million Dollar Man,' 'Cannon' 'McCloud' and more.

His big break came after being cast as the brash and bold heavyweight champ of the world, Apollo, and he was pitted against Rocky in the ring for two films.





Carl's character stuck around for another two 'Rocky' films. In the third one, he actually brought the Italian Stallion out of a slump and back to glory with a new type of training he'd never experienced.

While Apollo was killed off in ‘Rocky IV’, his imprint in that movie franchise lives on even today. Michael B. Jordan plays his fictional son in the 'Creed' flicks, which are still going strong and which continue to be cranked out in Hollywood.