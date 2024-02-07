SIFUNA vows to refund SAKAJA’s Ksh 280k Contribution to victims of the Embakasi fire incident.



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has blasted Governor Johnson Sakaja over his slow response in helping victims of the Embakasi gas inferno.

Speaking when he visited the site where a gas truck exploded last week, Sifuna chewed out his boss, saying he was an incompetent boss who lacked the qualities of a good leader.

He also took issue with the governor's contribution to the victims of the tragedy, saying it was too low, and threatened to refund the cash.

“Sakaja, I want to refund the Ksh280,000 that you contributed. My office is at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), and that Ksh280,000 you want to blindfold people with, come I will send it to you.

"It can be accommodated on the phone."

The legislator also wondered why the county boss approved the registration of the illegal gas refilling point despite being near a residential area.

"Wewe gavana Sakaja ndio unapeana leseni kutoka kwa mtu wa smokie mpaka kwa mtu anaetengeneza mitungi sasa leo utatumia watu wako walikua wapi kama si kila siku kungangana na watu wa smokie na mayai, ndizi, wananchi kupiga starehe yao," he stated.

He also fingered the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for failing to detect such disastrous plants when their entire role was enforcement and inspection.

The lawmaker also demanded that the officials involved explain themselves when they appear before the National and Senate Assembly Standing Energy Committees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST