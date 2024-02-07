I am in ODM to stay!! – Defiant JALANG'O says nobody can expel him from the party including RAILA ODINGA



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Lang'ata Member of Parliament, Felix Odiwour alias Jalang'o, has bragged that he is in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to stay, despite working with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Jalang'o's sentiments come days after ODM leader Raila Odinga challenged those against the party to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

The first-term MP affirmed that he has never left ODM, arguing that he's still being deducted contributions to the Orange party.

Jalango expressed his confidence about being re-elected, stating that he would beat all his competitors during ODM nominations.

"I am in ODM, and I've never left. You see, Baba said that if you think that you are man enough, go back and run. I am man enough.

The question is, even if I had to resign today, there is no IEBC, there's nobody to conduct the election. I believe and I would still run under ODM; that's my party. That's the party; I still pay monthly deductions. So, I am in ODM.

If they want me to go back to the elections, I'll go back. Then they call nominations again, then I beat all of them again under ODM, then I still become an ODM MP for Langata.

I've never left. I am just working for the people of Langata," Jalang'o stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.