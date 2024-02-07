Defiant JALANG’O answers RAILA after threatening to sack him from ODM over betrayal – You won’t believe what he told BABA



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o, has maintained that he's still a member of Raila Odinga’s ODM despite betraying him.

This comes even after Baba challenged him to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people for betraying him and his party by going to bed with President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

According to the first-term MP, he has never left ODM. He noted that he still makes monthly contributions to ODM.

He expressed his confidence about being re-elected, stating that he would beat all his competitors during ODM nominations.

"I am in ODM, and I've never left. You see, Baba said that if you think that you are man enough, go back and run.

"I am man enough. The question is, even if I had to resign today, there is no IEBC, there's nobody to conduct the election. I believe and I would still run under ODM; that's my party.”

“That's the party; I still pay monthly deductions.

"So, I am in ODM. If they want me to go back to the elections, I'll go back.

"Then they call nominations again, then I beat all of them again under ODM, then I still become an ODM MP for Langata.

"I've never left. I am just working for the people of Langata," Jalang'o stated.

Addressing his relationship with the former prime minister, Jalas stated they still maintain a close relationship.

He reckoned that unlike those criticising him, he has a direct line to the ODM leader, adding that Raila would quickly pick up his phone calls.

"I am not a prodigal son; Baba is my father.

"Number one, Baba loves me so much.

"There are people who talk, but they cannot reach Baba.

"If I call Baba here, he'll pick up because he knows this is my son," Jalas said.

