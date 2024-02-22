SIFUNA clears the air on whether RAILA ODINGA's bid for AU chairperson has created division in ODM

Thursday, February 22, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has dismissed claims that there are divisions within the party after its leader Raila Odinga declared interest in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship job.

In a statement on Thursday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, accused the media of driving a sponsored narrative to sow seeds of division within the Orange party.

According to Sifuna, the reports which he terms as fake news, are coordinated, well-choreographed, and consistent, pointing to a sponsored narrative.

"In the days following the announcement by our Party Leader, H.E. Rt Hon Raila Odinga, of his desire to contest the African Union Commission Chairmanship, the media in Kenya has been awash with false narratives and skewed pseudo-analysis about what they call succession politics within the ODM party.

"It hasn’t escaped notice that these fake news items appear coordinated, well-choreographed, and consistent, which suggests a well-woven plot to incite division within the Party is afoot," Sifuna stated.

"In these reports, media houses are falling over themselves to create the perception of fictional fights in our party over non-existent vacancies.

"Since its inception, the ODM party has remained the most consequential political organization in multiparty Kenya."

Sifuna says that the party relies on its strong leadership foundation, vibrant party structures, credible values, and a strong party membership base to decide on succession in critical positions.

"If a time ever comes for transitions within the party’s leadership, we will make it public," he added.

