Watch the moment a fake lawyer was nabbed in Nairobi - He has been masquerading as an advocate since 2012 and runs an office at Embassy Building (VIDEO).



Thursday, February 22, 2024 - Members of the Rapid Action Team (RAT) have busted a fake lawyer who has been defrauding members of the public.

The quack lawyer has been working in cohorts with rogue officers in the State Law office.

It was established that he had been masquerading as an advocate since 2012 after resigning as a Clerk from the State Law office.

“As per our investigations, we found out that he has been masquerading since 2012 after resigning as a Clerk from the State Law office.

"He operates a cyber located at the Embassy building where he has registered Bethsheba Legal Consultant as the name of his business,” a member of the RAT team said.

The cunning man has been defrauding the public in the guise of being an advocate and a legal consultant, where he draws pleadings, registers companies, societies, and commissions affidavits using several advocates' stamps.

The RAT team urged their members to continue being vigilant in the fight against quack lawyers.

Watch video of the fake lawyer being busted.

Today team RAT (Rapid Action Team); TERESIA WAVINYA NICHOLAS, STEVE MBUGUA WANJIRU and GLORIA WANGUI KIMANI nabbed a renowned notorious Masquerader who has been working incohort with officers in the State Law office. pic.twitter.com/og4cxoRsLD — Wavinya Nicholas (@twavinya) February 21, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.